[Watch] Sasha Banks and Naomi show off their flexibility in a bizarre video

It's been almost four months since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE. The then-Women's Tag Team Champions left their belts on the table of former EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinitis and walked out on May 16th. The two have most recently surfaced in a video while working with a flexibility coach.

The Boss and Glow Connection have made several media appearances ever since they walked out, from appearing on the red carpet for the premiere of the Disney+ series She Hulk to ramp-walking at New York fashion week.

Now, videos of the duo working with flexibility trainer Wade Bryant have surfaced. The clips raised eyebrows of many on social media, with people marveling over how far the two were able to stretch with their coach. Naomi posted a video where she can be seen doing the standing split, while Sasha Banks is doing a regular split.

"Thank you @wadebryant_ _! This is exactly the class I needed to get my flexibility back so I can step back into my dance bag... When pro wrestlers come to you for on going training… this was definitely a vibe @sashabankswwe @trinity_fatu Mercedes finally got a split thank god"

The former Women's Tag Team Champions have not let their absence from WWE make them disappear from the limelight. However, many fans are still clamoring for their return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Sasha Banks opened up about her plans outside WWE

Ever since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out during an episode of RAW in May, fans have been waiting to see what they will get up to next. Now that Triple H has taken over as the Head of Creative in the company, the rumors of the two returning are more pronounced than ever.

Amidst all the rumors and speculation, Banks recently opened up about her plans outside WWE. As mentioned above, the former RAW Women's Champion has made it from the red carpet in Hollywood to New York fashion week.

On a recent episode of Ahch-To Radio, The Boss claimed that she was interested in creating music and urged fans to "stay tuned" for what she is creating:

"There is so much that I'm creating right now. It's all under an umbrella. I'm an actor, writer, producer, and extraordinaire entertainer. All within those realms, I'm doing something. You just have to stay tuned. You have a microphone, that's something big I want to do. Not podcasting, but music." [H/T Fightful]"

Mercedes Varnado @SashaBanksWWE

That I’m taking it personal Believe this timeThat I’m taking it personal Believe this time That I’m taking it personal ⭐️ https://t.co/4LuSgUMSRy

It remains to be seen whether Sasha Banks will be looking to branch out the avenues of her career in entertainment, or if she will be returning to WWE in the near future.

