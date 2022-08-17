[Watch] Sasha Banks robbed; shares scary footage on Instagram

Sasha Banks was the victim of a robbery earlier today and shared footage of the same on her Instagram story.

The Boss has been active on social media lately. The former RAW Women's Champion recently attended the She-Hulk premiere with Naomi and shared pictures of the event on her Instagram story.

Shortly after, fans were left horrified when Banks shared pictures and videos of an unidentified guy breaking into her car and stealing her hair products. Banks also shared pictures of the aftermath of the robbery. Check out the complete footage below:

Fans on Twitter were upset over Sasha Banks getting robbed

The Boss boasts a massive fan following on Instagram and Twitter. Moments after she shared the videos on her Instagram story, they began circulating them on Twitter.

Check out the fan reactions to the robbery below:

𝑔🦋. @GAIASTRAPHOUSE the person that robbed sasha banks after they get pulled over with hair products in the backseat: the person that robbed sasha banks after they get pulled over with hair products in the backseat: https://t.co/3KpDbMep8C

ultrapurwater @ultrapurwater Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Damn Sasha Banks’ car got broken into & robbed it seems, that’s crazy. Damn Sasha Banks’ car got broken into & robbed it seems, that’s crazy. https://t.co/vMPKvT94qW I mean Sasha Banks was in Oakland. You never go to Oakland and smash/grab robberies are one of the milder reasons why. twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta… I mean Sasha Banks was in Oakland. You never go to Oakland and smash/grab robberies are one of the milder reasons why. twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta…

Banks hasn't stepped foot in the squared circle ever since she walked out of WWE RAW in May. But it seems she and Naomi have been having the time of their lives ever since. They recently made a major appearance at the C2E2 2022 event. The duo occasionally share videos and pictures together on their social media as well.

As for the robbery, no further updates have come out yet. It's likely that Banks has already filed a complaint at the nearest police department, and the robber will hopefully get caught.

It's unfortunate that Banks got robbed, but her fans must be relieved that she wasn't present in the car when the incident took place.

