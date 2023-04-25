Create

[WATCH] Scary video shows fans swarming WWE Superstar's car

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Apr 25, 2023 09:48 IST
Some fans got too close for comfort!

WWE fans recently swarmed the car of current RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali, as seen in a clip he shared on Twitter.

Mustafa Ali is one of the most beloved superstars on the roster today. Fans have the utmost love and respect for the 37-year-old star.

Ali recently shared a video on Twitter in which he can be seen being swarmed by a large crowd of WWE fans. They loudly chanted his name while trying to take pictures of him.

Check out the clip below:

I’m stuck https://t.co/VWGXPYwaZi

How did fans react to the WWE Superstar's tweet?

Mustafa Ali received a bunch of responses to the tweet that he shared. Some fans were worried about his well-being.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@AliWWE @WWE People need too chill!! Let the man have his space
@AliWWE People saying how good this is in the replies?Would you enjoy it if it happened to you? I would imagine some people find this 💩 scary.
@AliWWE @WWE They reachin in your car???
@AliWWE Wow! You really do deserve all of this love though. You really truly are a great guy, wonderful wrestler and good human being.With all that being said, I hope they let you out soon. I'm sure you want to get some rest and relaxation. 😁
@AliWWE If Ali ever wins a title in Chicago it’s gonna be a madhouse and im here for it
@AliWWE Fans really do love you.
@AliWWE IT's a Winner's circle and right!
@AliWWE @WWE deserve this love, especially from where you from. it’s on a different level when your city loves you back ♥️

Ali recently opened up about fans who claim that he deserves better. Here's what he told William Mullally of Esquire Middle East:

"Yeah, I guess that’s my one solace. I always hear the fans saying, like, ‘oh, this guy deserves better, you should be presented better.’ And at the end of the day, all I ask is that, as long as fans know that anytime I’ve been given something, I put my heart and soul into it. I’m dedicated, whether I agree with it or not. I’ll try to make it work. And I think that’s resonated with fans. They know this guy will make anything work," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Mustafa Ali has been a WWE mainstay for about seven years. It's a shame that Ali has yet to win a single title in the company. The talented high-flyer would do incredibly well as an upper mid-card act if given a legit push somewhere down the line.

What do you think of Mustafa Ali as a performer? Sound off in the comments section below.

