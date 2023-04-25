WWE fans recently swarmed the car of current RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali, as seen in a clip he shared on Twitter.

Mustafa Ali is one of the most beloved superstars on the roster today. Fans have the utmost love and respect for the 37-year-old star.

Ali recently shared a video on Twitter in which he can be seen being swarmed by a large crowd of WWE fans. They loudly chanted his name while trying to take pictures of him.

How did fans react to the WWE Superstar's tweet?

Mustafa Ali received a bunch of responses to the tweet that he shared. Some fans were worried about his well-being.

Ali recently opened up about fans who claim that he deserves better. Here's what he told William Mullally of Esquire Middle East:

"Yeah, I guess that’s my one solace. I always hear the fans saying, like, ‘oh, this guy deserves better, you should be presented better.’ And at the end of the day, all I ask is that, as long as fans know that anytime I’ve been given something, I put my heart and soul into it. I’m dedicated, whether I agree with it or not. I’ll try to make it work. And I think that’s resonated with fans. They know this guy will make anything work," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Mustafa Ali has been a WWE mainstay for about seven years. It's a shame that Ali has yet to win a single title in the company. The talented high-flyer would do incredibly well as an upper mid-card act if given a legit push somewhere down the line.

