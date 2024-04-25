[WATCH] Seconds after Tony Khan is attacked on AEW Dynamite, the crowd erupts in chants for 29-year-old WWE star

After The Elite attacked Tony Khan on the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, the Jacksonville crowd chanted for the newly-crowned WWE NXT Champion, Trick Williams.

This week's episode of Dynamite ended with Jack Perry hitting Khan on the stomach with a microphone. The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada came down to reprimand Perry, but Matt and Nick Jackson hit the AEW CEO with the Meltzer Driver.

When The Elite was on the ramp, a section of the crowd chanted "Whoop That Trick," the mantra of newly-crowned NXT Champion Trick Williams. It could be heard in the background while the referee, Aubrey Edwards, was asking The Young Bucks and Okada to return backstage.

You can hear the chants at around the 6:27 mark:

Trick Williams is one of the most popular WWE superstars currently, and his run as NXT Champion has just started. Williams outlasted Ilja Dragunov last Tuesday at NXT Spring Breakin' Week One after countering the Torpedo Moscow with the Trick Shot.

The 29-year-old superstar is expected to stay at NXT and usher in a new era for the brand. All champions except the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are safe from being selected in the upcoming WWE Draft.

Trick Williams' message to WWE Universe after title win

After winning the NXT Championship, Trick Williams posed with his new title for a photoshoot backstage. Sarah Schreiber caught up with the new champion and asked him for his thoughts on finally winning the NXT Title.

Williams told the WWE Universe that he was just starting and would keep fighting to keep his championship.

"It means the world to me, man. I've been fighting for a long time for this. This is a testament to hard work. I've been fighting for this, and I come from fighters. I've been fighting my whole life. My mom is fighting right now; she's in the hospital. My brother's been fighting for a long time; it's all good. This is bigger than me. It's not just for me; it's for everybody. The people who love me—the people who had my back for a long time. They taught me how to fight, and I'm gonna keep fighting. I'm never gonna stop fighting. Believe that!" Williams said. [0:16 - 0:39]

If Williams lost his match against Dragunov, he would have been removed from NXT as part of their stipulation. Nevertheless, the talented wrestler defeated all odds and was crowned NXT Champion in front of a packed arena this past Tuesday.