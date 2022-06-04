×
Watch: Shanky dances with current champion's real-life girlfriend on SmackDown

The duo had a better week on SmackDown this time.
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jun 04, 2022 07:13 AM IST

Last week on SmackDown, Shanky and Jinder Mahal were on the receiving end of a loss to Los Lotharios, after which The Maharaja's lackey was seen dancing. While he was criticized for making little to no sense, the segment instantly set up another bout.

The 30-year-old Indian star proved to be helpful to Jinder Mahal this week as the latter picked up a win. The former then danced with a current champion's real-life girlfriend.

It's a dance party on #SmackDown! https://t.co/q6HeyR4UJv

The champion in question, of course, is Ricochet. The Intercontinental Champion's real-life girlfriend, Samantha Irvine, is the announcer for SmackDown. Shanky danced in front of her last week as well, but this time around, he managed to get her to join him.

Humberto suffered a defeat against Jinder Mahal this week on SmackDown, with the latter's lackey playing a role in the victory. As of now, it's unclear whether Shanky is a face or a heel or whether Los Lotharios have quietly turned face.

Whatever it is, Jinder Mahal is still a heel, and The Los Lotharios don't have a defined character role yet. This isn't much of a storyline, but perhaps fans could wait a few more weeks for WWE to establish a comedic character for Mahal's sidekick.

Edited by Angana Roy

