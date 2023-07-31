[WATCH] Shawn Michaels' angry reaction after Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio ignore him backstage 

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio left WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels furious backstage at NXT Great American Bash.

Dominik defended his NXT North American title in a Triple Threat match against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali at NXT Great American Bash. Courtesy of Ripley's interference, Dom Dom picked up another big win tonight and retained his belt.

After the win, Dominik and Rhea Ripley went backstage and encountered WWE legend Shawn Michaels, who extended his hand for a handshake. A cocky Dominik ignored him while The Eradicator pushed him away. An irate Michaels yelled at Dominik and told him the following:

"Your daddy should have spanked your a** when you were a kid."

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have been unstoppable for a while now. They have been disrespecting fellow WWE Superstars and veterans for quite some time now, and tonight wasn't any different.

Fans regard Shawn Michaels as one of the greatest to step foot in the squared circle. His millions of fans certainly won't appreciate the fact that Ripley and Dominik disrespected him in a public setting.

For now, though, the chaotic duo is going to celebrate Dominik's big victory at NXT Great American Bash.

