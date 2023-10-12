[WATCH] Shawn Michaels has five-word reaction to The Undertaker teasing a rematch on WWE NXT

The Undertaker had a quick chat with Shawn Michaels backstage on last night's episode of NXT.

This week's episode of NXT was a star-studded affair with a bunch of big names making appearances on the show. The Deadman was one of them and closed out the show with Carmelo Hayes.

WWE later shared a backstage clip featuring The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. Taker could be seen entering Michaels' room, and the duo then had a quick chat. The former asked:

"Hey man, what's it take to get a job around here?"

The two friends then embraced each other. Taker jokingly hinted that he wanted a rematch by saying that he had his gear with him. In response, Michaels said the following:

"You ain't gonna need it."

The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels were arch-rivals back in the day

Taker and Michaels battled in the first-ever Hell In A Cell match in WWE history back during the '90s. The Deadman left Michaels in a pool of his own blood that night. The latter still ended up winning the match, courtesy of a debuting Kane's interference.

The two legends kicked off a feud on the road to WrestleMania 25 in 2009. At the mega event, Michaels lost to The Undertaker in what many still deem one of the greatest matches of all time.

While talking with Ariel Helwani on Helwani's MMA Show, Taker had the following to say about the match:

"Wrestling is about telling stories. It's a violent, physical way of doing it, but that's the essence of what we do, done right. I'll put the first WrestleMania match with Shawn up against any and say 'show me something that's better than that as far as storytelling and execution.' Follow that up with Shawn's last match. That's some pressure. That's somebody that I feel, personally, and I think most people do, as one of the greatest in-ring, out-of-ring performers ever." [H/T Fightful]

The Deadman finally called it quits in 2020 and was honored with a retirement ceremony at Survivor Series 2020. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year.

Drop your reactions to Taker and Michaels' big reunion on NXT in the comment section below!

