[WATCH] Shawn Michaels sends message to WWE Universe following historic event; 2 female stars make cameo

Shawn Michaels was seemingly overjoyed after another historic NXT event on Sunday and sent a message to the WWE Universe. He appeared in a video with Jordynne Grace and Sexyy Red to celebrate NXT Battleground's success.

Battleground, the first NXT Premium Live Event held at UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada, was a star-studded affair. Kelani Jordan was also crowned the first-ever NXT Women's North American Champion, while Jordynne Grace challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship.

In a video uploaded on WWE NXT's official X/Twitter account, "Chef Michaels" celebrated with Grace and Sexyy Red.

"NXT Battleground, five out of five-star meal. Mwah!" Michaels said.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Shawn Michaels was the "chef" of NXT Battleground, as he had creative control of the matches on the show. While Sexyy Red was the event's special host, Jordynne Grace competed in one of the marquee bouts against Roxanne Perez on June 9.

Grace might have lost against Perez, but it opened a lot of possibilities for a potential crossover event between NXT and TNA Wrestling. Ash By Elegance, formerly known as Dana Brooke in WWE, also made a surprise appearance during the Grace-Perez match.

Kelani Jordan made history, Nathan Frazier and Axiom retained their title in a stellar match, Oba Femi overcame the odds, Lola Vice knocked out Shayna Baszler, and Trick Williams reigned supreme against Ethan Page.

Shawn Michaels described NXT Battleground as a WrestleMania-like card

Shawn Michaels hyped up NXT Battleground during an appearance on The Mark Hoke Show Pro Wrestling Radio podcast last week. The Heartbreak Kid even claimed the June 9 event had a WrestleMania-like match card.

"I really do. I really feel like this is almost a WrestleMania-worthy kind of card that we put together for Battleground on June 9th. And again so proud that just getting to be the ones bringing this to all of you out there in Las Vegas. It's going to be a big night, gonna be a fantastic night, and we are gonna have a great deal of fun seeing y'all in the next couple of weeks," Michaels said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Battleground might not be on the same level as WrestleMania, but it was another great event produced by NXT. The show happened in Las Vegas, the home for next year's 'Mania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback