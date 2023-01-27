Watch: Shayna Baszler attacks male SmackDown star after he invades her gym

Shayna Baszler isn't someone to mess with in or outside the squared circle.

The former NXT Women's Champion has achieved a notable amount over the years in the company, but she's yet to step into the ring against a male WWE Superstar.

Ma.çé took to social media to announce the final episode of Making it Maximum today, promoting both Shayna Baszler and Robert Stone's involvement. Tweeting out:

"This is it. the epic shocking conclusion to #makingitmaximum featuring @QoSBaszler and @MrStoneWWE WATCH IT NOW HERE youtu.be/9xHvISMQrT8," Ma.çé wrote.

During the episode, the Maximum Male Models decided to train in karate for an upcoming tournament to win a million dollars. They attempted to get Baszler to train them, but she doesn't know karate, just MMA.

Ma.çé and Mån.sôör don't take no for an answer, and Baszler ends up attacking Mån.sôör and forces him to tap out to an armbar.

She eventually agrees to train them to the best of her ability, and hilarity ensues. You can check out the final episode of Making it Maximum by clicking the link in the tweet below.

Could Shayna Baszler be a credible future challenger for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship?

Shayna Baszler has been absent from WWE programming since Ronda Rousey lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to the returning Charlotte Flair on December 30.

While The Queen of Spade's WWE main roster run has had its fair share of ups and downs, Baszler had an incredible run in NXT as the champion on multiple occasions.

One of Baszler's successful title defenses came against Bianca Belair at NXT Takeover: Phoenix four years ago.

Baszler and Belair haven't faced each other one-on-one on the WWE main roster in almost a year, when the two wrestled to a no contest on the March 19, 2021 episode of SmackDown.

With the Royal Rumble only days away, it might be a great time to re-establish Baszler as the dominant performer she was in NXT and perhaps earn herself a future title shot at the EST of WWE.

What are your thoughts on the final episode of Making it Maximum? Would you like to see Shayna Baszler get a renewed push on the road to WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

