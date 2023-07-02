Watch: Shayna Baszler reacts to her betrayal at WWE Money in the Bank

Shayna Baszler shockingly betrayed her tag team partner and longtime friend Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank.

Baszler and Rousey defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at the premium live event in London, England, against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. The champions dominated most of the match as they worked on Morgan's injured shoulder.

Rousey was about to finish off the match to retain their titles when Baszler suddenly attacked her from the back. The Queen of Spades grounded and pounded her friend before putting on the Kirifuda Clutch. Rodriguez and Morgan capitalized to win back the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship they never lost.

Megan Morant caught Baszler backstage after the match and asked her why she attacked Rousey. Baszler just stood there silently and walked off without answering Morant's question.

It will be interesting to see if Shayna Baszler will explain her actions on Raw or if Ronda Rousey will do anything about what happened. It also looks like the former tag team partners could be heading to an epic match, maybe at SummerSlam.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are real-life friends

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have been friends in real life for many years. Rousey and Baszler became close way before they became WWE Superstars.

Both superstars first started in mixed martial arts and became friends along with Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. They even dubbed themselves the Four Horsewomen.

In an appearance on the After the Bell podcast in 2019, Baszler opened up about her relationship with Rousey and the rest of the Four Horsewomen.

"If anyone talked about us, it was only because of her," Baszler said. "It's just something that we had to learn to just shrug off, and I think the four of us supported each other. We genuinely take pleasure when one of us gets any success... We have some friendly banter here and there about who's done what and all that... nobody's pretending anybody's cooler than anybody else. It's kinda fun like, who doesn't want their friends at work with them?"

Baszler also recently discussed facing Rousey down the line, and it seems like it's happening earlier than expected. It will likely be a slobber knocker of a match, considering they both have MMA backgrounds.

