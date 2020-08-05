[WATCH] Shayna Baszler saves Sasha Banks from a possible injury on WWE RAW

In this week's episode of WWE RAW, amidst all the chaos, when Sasha Banks and Bayley were asked whether they would defend their Titles at SummerSlam, they played a self-appreciation video. Asuka appeared at the end of the video and said that revenge will be sweet. When the video ended, Shayna Baszler walked up to Banks and Bayley. The Queen of Spades said that the WWE RAW Championship was hers and knocked Sasha Banks off her feet.

Shayna Baszler vs Sasha Banks on WWE RAW

Later in the night, Shayna Baszler faced Sasha Banks in a non-title match. The match came to an abrupt end. The referee called the match off when Asuka attacked Bayley at ringside.

Before the match ended in no contest, Shayna Baszler caught Sasha Banks in an armbar. But Banks was able to make her way to the ropes to force Baszler to break the hold.

Catch Wrestling U had caught a moment during the match when Shayna Baszler possibly saved Sasha Banks from a legitimate injury.

Shayna Baszler protected Sasha Banks' arm last night and prevented it from breaking.



Sasha's thumb is up meaning her elbow is especially prone to hyper-extension. Shayna rotates Sasha's thumb palm down changing the angle of the elbow, making the roll to the ropes safe. pic.twitter.com/RzrGKFaxsw — Catch Wrestling U (CWU) (@CatchWrestling) August 4, 2020

A few fans questioned the authenticity of the move. To those fans, Catch Wrestling U suggested an experiment.

As an experiment, extend your arm out to your side as far as you can, palm up. Note the position of your elbow and how it bends.



Now rotate your straightened arm palm down. Your elbow rotates its position in space. Thus the elbow is ahead of the rotation of Sasha's roll. https://t.co/aUCHCHU6cz — Catch Wrestling U (CWU) (@CatchWrestling) August 5, 2020

After the match, Asuka said that she wanted a rematch against Sasha Banks for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. Banks and Bayley came out to the ramp. The Boss told The Empress Of Tomorrow that if she wanted a shot at the WWE RAW Women's Championship, she would have to beat Bayley in a singles match on the following week of WWE RAW.