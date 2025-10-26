  • home icon
  [WATCH] Shocking moment as Ethan Page almost fully unmasks 33-year-old lucha veteran

[WATCH] Shocking moment as Ethan Page almost fully unmasks 33-year-old lucha veteran

By Rohit Nath
Modified Oct 26, 2025 00:29 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Ethan Page is considered by many as one of the best low-key Champions in WWE today. However, he did something controversial as he nearly unmasked a 33-year-old lucha veteran at Halloween Havoc.

At Halloween Havoc 2025, "All Ego" Ethan Page, the current NXT North American Champion, defended his title against third-generation wrestler, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. Wagner is the current AAA Latin American Champion, which is the closest equivalent to the NXT North American Championship. Although not everybody agrees with his ways, Ethan Page has now touched 150 days as the North American Champion, arguably having a greater impact than when he was the NXT Champion.

In a controversial move, Page ripped the mask of El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. off his face. It exposed his eyes and the upper part of his face, but Wagner was understandably furious at this.

For those who don't know, it is considered the biggest insult in lucha culture for a superstar to be unmasked. There are matches where masks are put on the line, and former WWE star Andrade was one of those stars who had a mask for several years, but gave it up after losing a match prior to joining WWE in 2016.

As for Page, he managed to pick up the victory anyway, taking the same approach as he always does. There seems to be something going right for "All Ego", who has been on a tear with the NXT North American Title.

On the women's side, Blake Monroe was crowned the new NXT Women's North American Champion. Both Page and Monroe are AEW alumni, as is the current NXT Champion, Ricky Starks.

Page was an NXT Champion before, but it seems like he has had far more impact with the North American title, which he has truly turned into his own.

Edited by Rohit Nath
