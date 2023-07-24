WATCH: Singer who wants to come to WWE, loses it at concert; hits stage invader with a sudden risky move

WWE is very popular, and while the company warns fans not to try what they see at home, apparently, that does not extend to singers at their concerts. When a fan got onto the stage, he was not ready for Jeleel to hit him with a sudden wrestling move.

Jeleel is an American rapper and singer and is known for his single named Dive In! The song got a lot of attention on social media, and he has since released a number of other songs that have become really popular. He was born in Providence, Rhode Island, though he is of Nigerian descent.

The star has previously spoken about seeing himself in WWE and how he loved Jeff Hardy.

"I see myself in WWE, I see myself in everywhere man. Jeleel is worldwide. My favorite wrestler is Jeff Hardy, Hardy Boyz!"

At his recent concert, when a fan tried to get on the stage, the singer seemed to summon all his love for the company. He hit the fan with an incredibly risky crossbody, taking him off his feet. He then danced around, singing, before coming back to hit him with an elbow.

If the company sees the video, it will be interesting to see if they decide to bring him on board as well, given their interest in stars like Bad Bunny and Logan Paul.