[WATCH] Son of 36-year-old WWE veteran wins match at wrestling event

The son of former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle, Landon, is seemingly gearing up for a pro wrestling career.

Not much is known about Hornswoggle's personal life. However, fans do know that the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has a son named Landon.

Landon can occasionally be seen in pictures that Hornswoggle shares on his Instagram handle. The 36-year-old veteran recently posted a video from an independent wrestling event. In the video, Landon can be seen connecting a picture-perfect Frog Splash on a wrestler. The youngster then pinned him while former WWE Superstar Brian Myers made the three count.

Hornswoggle did quite well for himself during his WWE run

Judging by the video, it wouldn't be a surprise if Landon ends up working for a major wrestling company in the distant future. Landon's dad Hornswoggle aka Dylan Postl, was a mainstay in World Wrestling Entertainment for about a decade during 2006-16. He was mostly involved in comedic segments and matches.

His biggest accomplishment came at The Great American Bash 2007 event. During the show, he pinned Jamie Noble to win the Cruiserweight Championship in a Cruiserweight Open. He was also involved in a major storyline that saw him being revealed as Vince McMahon's illegitimate child. Here's what he thought of the angle:

"I did that for about three months, where I was his son, maybe longer, and there were days at the beginning where I would go, 'Oh my god, I'm working with the most powerful man in wrestling.' Then I realized that he's joking around, he's playing ribs on guys more than I am. You just realize that he is this billionaire but still just loves this business." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Hornswoggle's fans would love to see Landon Postl become a full-fledged wrestler somewhere down the line. The young kid certainly has promise if the video that Hornswoggle shared is any indication.

