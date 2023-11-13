Watch: Sonya Deville reacts to the moment she tore her ACL

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently reacted to the exact moment she tore her ACL.

Sonya Deville has been out of action for over three months. The erstwhile WWE Women's Tag Team Champion suffered an injury on the August 4th episode of Friday Night SmackDown. During a tag team match against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair, the 30-year-old tore her ACL while executing a kick onto The EST of WWE. Deville underwent a successful surgery within a week. The former Tough Enough contestant is currently recovering from the injury. Typical recovery time for a torn ACL is around six to nine months.

Sonya Deville recently took to her Twitter account to react to the exact moment she tore her ACL. The WWE Superstar reshared a video of her kicking Bianca Belair and getting injured in the process. Deville added spiral-eyed face emojis to her post.

"😵😵😵😵," she wrote.

The unfortunate injury came mere days after Sonya had won the Women's Tag Team Championship with current title holder Chelsea Green. The duo had defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to claim the title on the July 17th edition of RAW.

Sonya Deville opens up about her pairing with Chelsea Green

Deville and Green competed as a tag team for the first time on the March 27th episode of RAW. The two defeated Candice LeRae and Mia Yim to qualify for the Women's WrestleMania Showcase match. From there on, they instantly became a crowd-favorite team and eventually won the championship titles as well.

While speaking in an interview with Maria Menounos, Deville revealed how WWE paired her with Green. She stated that they were put together randomly, but the duo instantly gelled together.

"Then we did a backstage, and we had a match right before ‘Mania, and they were like, ‘Wait a second. This is actually working.’ [My fiancé] said it right away. She was like, ‘I really like it. You guys have something.’ I was like, ‘Yeah?’ Because we’re so opposite, I didn’t see it at first. But she said it, and then a couple weeks later, creative was like, ‘They really like you guys together. I think we’re gonna run with this.’ Then I started really liking it. We started really gelling,” Sonya Deville said.

After Sonya Deville got injured, Chelsea Green continued her championship reign, teaming up with Piper Niven. Green has now been the title holder for over a hundred days.

