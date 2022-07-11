Watch: Sri Lankan protesters channel Randy Orton while wrestling on their President's bed

Protesters in the island nation of Sri Lanka have channeled WWE, including a signature Randy Orton taunt while wrestling on the bed of their President.

The island nation's conditions are no laughing matter, however, as the country has sunk under crippling debt. The country is facing food and fuel shortages at the moment. Citizens have been protesting the issues for a long time and have also taken to the streets.

The protesters stormed the presidential palace and also invaded Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence. A video showcasing the invasion showed protesters wrestling on the President's bed with WWE commentary playing in the background. One of the protesters stood on the bed imitating Randy Orton's signature taunt and then dropped another with a slam.

Other than the Randy Orton video, more footage has emerged from the protests

A lot of footage has emerged from the Sri Lankan protests. While some of the protestors were channeling WWE, others held a mock IMF discussion at the President's house.

NewsWire 🇱🇰 @NewsWireLK Mock IMF discussion at President's house by Sri Lankan protesters Mock IMF discussion at President's house by Sri Lankan protesters https://t.co/CXykNBInQf

Currently, the President's whereabouts are not known. After the protesters stormed the city, he communicated with Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena. He said he was quitting after the Speaker wrote to him, looking for him to resign.

The Prime Minister has also offered to resign from his post.

The protesters who thronged the presidential palace were seen hanging around the stately bedrooms of the house. Other footage showed some of them taking a dip in the compound's swimming pool. The leader reportedly left the compound at 10 AM and has since been incommunicado.

The entire situation is still developing as the country tries to confront the upcoming crisis in the face of crippling debt. It remains to be seen when Sri Lanka will return to normalcy.

