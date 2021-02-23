[Watch] Superstar suffers broken tooth after Shayna Baszler's stiff kick on RAW

As per Charly Caruso on RAW Talk, Asuka lost a tooth during the tag team match where she partnered with Charlotte Flair to take on Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax on RAW.

On RAW, Asuka teamed up with Charlotte Flair to take on WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. During the closing moments of the match, Asuka connected an armbar on Jax, but Shayna Baszler broke it up with a stiff kick to Asuka's face.

The kick ended up giving Asuka a broken tooth. You can watch the entire sequence HERE. Readers are advised to proceed with caution, though, as some might find the visual disturbing.

Shayna Baszler immediately knew that she hit Asuka a bit too hard

Shayna Baszler immediately realized that her kick to Asuka's face had landed harder than she had intended. You can clearly see The Queen of Spades checking up on The Empress following the kick.

Asuka and Charlotte Flair's feud with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler kicked off in late 2020. The Queen was named Lana's replacement for the Women's Tag Team Championship match at WWE TLC. Charlotte and Asuka defeated Jax and Shayna Baszler to win the titles, but they wouldn't keep them for long.

At the 2021 Royal Rumble event, Shayna Baszler and Jax regained the belts by defeating Flair and Asuka. The duo successfully defended the belts against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at WWE Elimination Chamber 2021. Tonight, Asuka and Flair were determined to pick up a win over the Champions, but things didn't turn out the way they had expected.

Flair accidentally hit Asuka with a Big Boot, moments after the latter was on the receiving end of a stiff kick from Shayna Baszler. This allowed the Jax and Baszler to pick up the win. Asuka was upset at Charlotte following the match, and it looks like we are soon going to witness The Empress of Tomorrow embrace her dark side.

If Asuka turns on Charlotte in the coming weeks, fans can expect the two Superstars to face off in a RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 37. The last time these two collided at the event was at WrestleMania 34, where The Queen broke Asuka's undefeated streak.

We'll post more updates on Asuka's condition as and when they become available.