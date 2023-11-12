Watch: Surprising real leader of Damage CTRL revealed this week on WWE SmackDown?

Damage CTRL recruited a new member on WWE SmackDown this week, and it appeared that Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, and Bayley were all shocked by the new addition to their group when Asuka sprayed her mist at Bianca Belair.

It is worth noting that there was one member of the group who was not shocked by Asuka's actions. In the video below, Dakota Kai can be seen at ringside watching the action, and rather than looking surprised by it like her teammates, she is waiting for the mist to happen and then laughs maniacally.

You can watch the video below:

Kai was not a part of Crown Jewel, so it is unclear if she was the one behind Kairi Sane making her return to WWE, but it is quite clear that she was the one who welcomed Asuka to Damage CTRL.

Kai cannot wrestle at the moment after suffering a torn ACL earlier in the year, and it could be around the 2024 Royal Rumble when she is finally cleared to compete. This means that she has the time and the opportunity to plot for her group and could have now transitioned into the leader since Bayley had no idea about the recent changes to her group.

Will Damage CTRL finally turn against the former WWE Women's Champion Bayley?

Bayley put Damage CTRL together by promoting IYO SKY and bringing back Dakota Kai at SummerSlam last year. Since then, she has been able to push them to the Women's Tag Team Championship and helped IYO SKY win Money in the Bank and the Women's Championship.

Despite helping to push her team forward, there have been some issues for a number of months, and the additions of Kairi Sane and Asuka could mean that it is time for Bayley to be kicked out of Damage CTRL.

Do you think Bayley will be betrayed on WWE SmackDown in the coming weeks? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

