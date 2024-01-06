[WATCH] The Bloodline destroys top WWE Superstars in a controversial finish, invades SmackDown

The Bloodline made a massive statement on the first episode of WWE SmackDown in 2024.

Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles were featured in the show's main event, as they competed in a Triple Threat Match. The winner was guaranteed a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

A back-and-forth between all three superstars had the WWE Universe on the edge of their seats. However, Roman Reigns and his faction had other plans, as The Bloodline invaded the SmackDown main event and destroyed all three superstars. The match ended in no-contest.

Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso used the number's advantage over Styles, Knight, and Orton. Reigns and Sikoa also hit a brutal Samoan Spike-Spear combination as The Bloodline stood tall to end the show.

However, General Manager Nick Aldis confirmed that Reigns would defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against all three men in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

This will be Reigns' first title defense since beating LA Knight at last year's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

