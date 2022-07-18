Watch: 11-time tag team champions dance with fans during The Usos' entrance ahead of title match

During a recent WWE live event, The New Day took it upon themselves to entertain some fans while The Usos made their entrance.

The New Day are known for their happy-go-lucky attitude. Dancing in the ring is a part of their entire entrance. They have made entertaining fans a part of their gimmick and are some of the most popular babyfaces, especially among children. Be it their unicorn horns, pancakes, cereal, or the trombone, the children in WWE crowds love The New Day.

At a recent WWE live event in Fort Myers, Florida, a fan video has emerged showing them dancing in front of some children in the crowd. The Usos' theme song was playing in the background as the Bloodline members made their way to the ring, but Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were solely focused on entertaining the young fans in front of them.

One parent of the children tweeted a video thanking them for entertaining the kids, and Kofi retweeted it saying, "This was the best!"

Unfortunately, they would lose their title match against The Usos.

The Usos and The New Day faced each other in a match at WWE Fort Myers

Aside from dancing before the match started, The New Day didn't get to have as much fun at Fort Myers. Facing their long-time rivals, they ended up losing to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and lost their opportunity to become 12-time champions.

Fans at the event tweeted a video of the match where Kingston received quite a beatdown before being pinned.

Xavier Woods was thrown out of the ring first and taken out with a superkick. The isolated Kingston was then hit with a superkick, a double superkick, and finally the 1D.

The Bloodline members then celebrated in the ring, taking the time to savor the win in front of the Fort Myers crowd before heading back.

Do you think The New Day could become 12-time tag team champions within this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

