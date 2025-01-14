[WATCH] The Rock congratulates recently-crowned WWE champion backstage in unseen footage

Former WWE Champion The Rock recently made a huge appearance on NXT television. Following The Great One's return, a new champion was crowned on the developmental brand. Today, the company released backstage footage of a significant interaction between the two.

On last week's black-and-silver brand, Oba Femi emerged victorious in a Triple Threat match against Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe, capturing the NXT Championship. However, The Ruler's on-screen celebration was seemingly cut short because The Final Boss entered the ring and addressed the crowd.

WWE NXT's official X/Twitter account shared backstage unseen footage featuring The Rock and Oba Femi. In the video, Dwayne Johnson congratulated the 26-year-old star on his recent championship victory:

"Oba Femi 🤝 The Rock. Just the #WWENXT Champion chopping it up with The People's Champion! 🙌."

WWE veteran criticizes The Rock's return on Monday Night RAW

The People's Champion kicked off RAW's Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025, at the Intuit Dome. He promoted WWE's partnership with the streaming platform.

The Rock also made an appearance after Roman Reigns emerged victorious over Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat. Furthermore, the former World Champion honored the Original Tribal Chief by bestowing upon him the Ula Fala.

Speaking on BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo criticized The Rock's appearance on RAW's Netflix debut, questioning the logic of his character shift. The veteran then proceeded to make a crude joke about The Final Boss drinking and driving while leaving his children unattended:

"The last time we saw you two together, you were beating Cody up with his own tour truck. Now you're putting him over, come on bro. There's no logic to these things. Logic is out the window. But here's the best part, Mac. So then not only does Rock drink and drive, but he leaves his kids in the building. He leaves his kids there and drink. He's drinking a bottle of tequila and take it off. Who's bringing the kids home?" Russo said.

Fans will have to wait and see if The Great One will participate in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match alongside top superstars like John Cena, CM Punk, and others.

