[WATCH] The Rock exits WWE after WrestleMania 40, finishes up his latest run

On the RAW after WrestleMania 40, The Rock wrapped up his current WWE run and exited the company.

At The Grandest Stage of Them All, he teamed up with Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1. Unfortunately for The Final Boss and The Bloodline, things didn't go according to plan the following night, as The Tribal Chief was finally dethroned by Rhodes.

On Instagram, WWE shared a video of The Rock signing off and exiting the company, as of now. Earlier in the show, he confronted Rhodes and teased a future showdown between them.

Watch The Rock making his exit after WrestleMania 40:

The Rock's recent run began several weeks before WrestleMania 40 when he challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, the promotion eventually went with Rhodes and had him challenge The Head of The Table instead.

This led to The Rock's heel turn as he joined The Bloodline. Leading up to WrestleMania 40, he even brutally attacked Rhodes on multiple occasions.

Upon The Rock's return to the Stamford-based company, many expect him to challenge for the Undisputed Championship. During his segment with Rhodes on RAW, the two superstars briefly exchanged their titles, with The American Nightmare holding the People's Championship and The Rock holding Rhodes' newly won title.

