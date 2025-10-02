  • home icon
  • WWE
[WATCH] The Rock ignores fans

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Oct 02, 2025 13:48 GMT
The Rock. [Image credits: wwe.com]
A video has surfaced of The Rock ignoring fans recently. Known as the People's Champion, he has often interacted with fans and had heartfelt exchanges, but there is a different story to tell on this occasion.

A TikTok post was shared on X/Twitter, where fans can be seen surrounding the WWE star's car. The fans are demanding his autograph and watch to catch a glimpse of him. Another fan is heard shouting that it is his birthday as they continue to plead with him.

However, The Final Boss is unfazed, as he doesn't even roll down the windows of the car to acknowledge the fans. Moments later, another person approached the car and told the bystanders to move away and that he won't sign anything. The car then drives away with fans left behind. Check out the video below:

The Brahma Bull has been occupied with the promotion of his upcoming movie The Smashing Machine, based on the life of MMA icon Mark Kerr. The wrestling icon was last seen in WWE at the Elimination Chamber, where he oversaw John Cena turning heel and attacking Cody Rhodes.

The Rock suffered a concussion on the sets of The Smashing Machine

In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Rock talked about his preparation for The Smashing Machine.

He said that he had organized an MMA training camp and many scenes in the movie needed to feel authentic. One such scene required him to be punched for real by his co-star.

The Japanese fighter doing the scene with the WWE star refused to hit him at first but did so after insistence from him and director Benny Safdie.

The Rock revealed that he was feeling "loopy" after the punch, as it gave him a concussion. He added that this was needed to bring more legitimacy to the role and the story they were trying to tell.

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
