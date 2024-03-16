[WATCH] The Rock makes a huge change to his entrance on WWE SmackDown

The latest episode of SmackDown saw The Rock opening the show. In a jaw-dropping moment, The Brahma Bull brought back his iconic Hollywood theme.

The Great One has played a major role on the Road to WrestleMania 40. At the show's Kickoff press event, he turned heel after slapping Cody Rhodes. On Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, The People's Champion will team up with Roman Reigns to face Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match.

During the opening segment of SmackDown, The Rock brought back his iconic theme and performed a live concert for the WWE Universe in Memphis. He took shots at Rhodes and Rollins and even warned The American Nightmare ahead of his title match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Watch The Rock's entrance on SmackDown:

Following The Rock's actions at the WrestleMania 40 press event, Rhodes challenged the Anoa'i family legend to a singles match. Instead, the former WWE Champion proposed a tag team match, which Rhodes and Rollins accepted.

The People's Champion has also boldly stated that he would ensure Rhodes didn't walk out of WrestleMania 40 as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. A loss for Rhodes and Rollins would result in a 'Bloodline Rules Match' for Night 2 of WrestleMania 40.

