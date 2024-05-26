[WATCH] The Rock's real-life friend Kevin Hart hilariously reacts to The Undertaker gong

WWE Superstar The Rock's real-life friend and Hollywood megastar Kevin Hart recently had a hilarious reaction to The Undertaker's gong. The duo share a great rapport and is often evident by their interactions on social media.

The Great One returned to World Wrestling Entertainment at the start of this year and aligned with Roman Reigns. They teamed up to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL Night One. However, The Brahma Bull was involved the following night as well during The American Nightmare's bout against The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

During the match, The Rock tried to help his cousin reign supreme against Cody Rhodes but he was stopped in his tracks by the shocking appearance of The Undertaker, whose theme received one of the loudest pops at The Show of Shows this year.

Dwayne Johnson's real-life friend Kevin Hart recently had a hilarious reaction to The Phenom's gong during a Twitch stream with social media megastar Kai Cenat. During the video, Cenat played The Undertaker's theme which made Hart panic.

"Oh sh*t, [The] Undertaker's here! [The] Undertaker's here! [Panics and runs around the room and grabs a gun] I don't f**k with The Undertaker, alright? Kevin Hart said. [13:23 - 13:45]

Check out the video below:

Kevin Hart is one of the biggest comedians in Hollywood. He and The Rock have shared the big screen multiple times in movies like Jumanji, The Central Intelligence, and more. Johnson and Hart have openly talked about their real-life friendship multiple times and both stars are always seen joking around with each other on social media and in interviews.

The Rock promised he would return to WWE to face Cody Rhodes

After announcing that he would be taking some time off WWE television to fulfill his commitments in Hollywood, The Rock mentioned that although Cody Rhodes' story with Roman Reigns was over, The American Nightmare's feud with The Brahma Bull was still not finished.

The Great One then promised that he would return soon to face Rhodes, with or without the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line.

It will be interesting to see what The Final Boss has planned for his impending return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Please credit Kai Cenat's YouTube and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.