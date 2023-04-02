Watch: The Rock sends a message to WWE Superstars after not appearing at WrestleMania 39 Night 1

The Rock recently took to social media to send a message to the WWE Universe and superstars after WrestleMania 39 Night 1.

The Grandest Stage of Them All kicked off with John Cena vs. Austin Theory for the United States Championship. It closed with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn dethroning The Usos to capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

After tonight's WrestleMania ended, The Rock shared a video on Twitter where he sent a message to the fans and thanked the superstars who competed in NXT Stand & Deliver and The Show of Shows.

He also teased making a return to WWE after mentioning Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

"Sending electric energy, love, gratitude and support to our WWE Universe, Team WWE and my fellow women and men WWE & WWE NXT Superstars whom I will always have your backs. Make history this weekend, move the crowd and have fun. ~ People’s Champ," he wrote in the caption.

You can check out the tweet and the clip below:

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

~ People’s Champ 🏾

#Wrestlemania Sending electric energy, love, gratitude and support to our WWE Universe, Team WWE and my fellow women and men @WWE @WWE NXT Superstars whom I will always have your backs. Make history this weekend, move the crowd and have fun.~ People's Champ

The last time The Rock appeared at WrestleMania was in 2016, where he defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds. It'll be interesting to see whether he makes a surprise return on Night 2 tomorrow night.

Would you like to see The Great One back in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

