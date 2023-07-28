[Watch] The Rock surprises his biggest fan by posing as a waiter in heartfelt video

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently sent out a heartwarming video of himself surprising a fan by pretending to be a waiter.

In the Instagram clip, The People's Champion shared that the young girl, whose name is Luna Perrone, has been battling cancer for a few years now. He stated that she's his biggest fan, and he's her biggest fan as well. The Great One met the young lady in person for the first time by setting up lunch for her and her family in a restaurant where he posed as a waiter and brought food.

The Rock also sent a message to her in the Instagram post. He stated that it was very special day and that Luna is an amazing and inspiring girl.

"A very special day - finally meeting a very special and strong young girl Luna Perrone. Luna’s an amazing and inspiring girl who’s been fighting cancer for a few years now. She’s my absolute biggest fan and always wanted to meet me. My team and I set up this big surprise for Luna at one of my fav “DJ spots”. Luna thinks she’s having lunch “arranged by The Rock” because unfortunately, “The Rock is out of town.” I’ve had some super cool jobs in my life - but being Luna’s waiter just might be the coolest. She was in total shock and awe. What a cool moment and I’m honored to finally have met Luna! They say, don’t meet ever meet your heroes, because you’ll be disappointed — well I got to meet my hero and she was AWESOME. Stay strong Luna, and we’re all pulling for ya," he wrote.

You can check out the post below:

The Rock has not returned to the squared circle since 2016

The Great One is one of the biggest names to ever come out of the wrestling business. He had a successful career in WWE and has held numerous championships, headlined WrestleMania several times, and faced many legends, including Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and Hulk Hogan.

His last match was at WrestleMania 32, where he defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds. His last televised appearance was on the October 4, 2019, episode of SmackDown, where he was involved in a segment with Becky Lynch and Baron Corbin.

The Brahma Bull was recently involved in online banter with Grayson Waller, who has extended an invitation to The Rock to join him in the Grayson Waller Effect show. It remains to be seen whether The Great One will accept the invitation and make his presence felt.

Would you like to see The Rock have another match in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

