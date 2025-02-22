[WATCH] The Rock visibly angry; pauses promo to shout at WWE fan on SmackDown

The Rock wasn't in the mood to be interrupted during his interaction with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on SmackDown. The Great One threatened to slap a fan at one point during the promo.

The WWE Universe witnessed quite possibly the strangest segment in history tonight on SmackDown. The Final Boss came face-to-face with Cody Rhodes and said a lot of things that fans simply didn't understand.

Most notably, fans were confused when The Rock said he wanted Cody Rhodes' soul. At one point, The Brahma Bull threatened to slap a fan in attendance. Check out the amusing footage below:

Tonight's promo didn't make any sense to a lot of fans. Cody Rhodes now has a few days to make his decision and give an answer to Dwayne Johnson. At Elimination Chamber 2025, the two megastars will come face-to-face once again, and The Final Boss will expect an answer from The American Nightmare.

It remains to be seen what happens when the two WWE Superstars meet again at Elimination Chamber 2025. Fans expect to learn more about what Johnson was trying to say to Rhodes tonight. One thing's for sure though: the promo left wrestling social media abuzz with speculation about what's happening between The Rock and Rhodes.

