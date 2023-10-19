[WATCH] The Undertaker's four-word reaction to a kid dressed as him

WWE legend The Undertaker was quite elated after seeing a little fan dressed as him during a photo op event.

The Deadman has been retired for three years at this point. He occasionally makes appearances on WWE TV, with his last appearance coming on a recent edition of NXT.

The Undertaker recently appeared during a WWE fan meet-and-greet event and noticed an adorable kid dressed as him. The Hall of Famer seemed quite happy when he saw the kid and said the following:

"Here's little Mini Taker!"

The Undertaker on fans who were furious over him breaking kayfabe

The Phenom is one of the most iconic characters in the history of WWE. He protected his character for almost the entirety of his 30-year WWE run.

Following his retirement, Taker was seen breaking kayfabe on multiple occasions, whether on social media or in real life, and some fans weren't happy.

The Undertaker opened up about the hate he received for breaking kayfabe while speaking with Manchester Evening News.

"It’s so funny, because I was the last guy that put that kind of effort into protecting the business and protecting a character. It’s so funny the amount of hate that I’ve got, from people now, you know, they hear my normal voice, and me talk about normal things. The hate that I get because people feel like I destroyed their childhood and I’m like 'me!?, me!? I was the last one. I was the last one, I’m the guy you’re gonna take you’re heat out on?'” he said. [H/T MEN]

The Deadman wrestled his final WWE match at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. At the event, he defeated fellow WWE legend AJ Styles in a Boneyard match. Mere months later, he was honored with a retirement ceremony at Survivor Series 2020.

