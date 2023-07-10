The Undertaker and Michelle McCool tied the knot in 2010. Since then, the two former WWE Superstars have been inseparable and a constant source of support for each other. The two were holidaying at a beach when McCool thought she saw a shark and called out to her husband.

Michelle McCool retired from active in-ring competition back in 2011. Since then, she has made sporadic appearances in multi-woman matches to uplift the division with her star power. Most recently, she participated in the Royal Rumble match earlier this year. She was seated in the crowd enjoying the show when her music hit, and she surprised the crowd as the 25th entrant.

The Undertaker, on the other hand, announced his retirement from wrestling in 2020 in the documentary The Last Ride. He wrestled his final match in the main event of night one at WrestleMania 36, defeating AJ Styles in WWE's first Boneyard match. Since then, he has appeared at shows but not in a wrestling capacity.

Michelle McCool took to her Twitter account to share a possibly scary incident that occurred at the beach when she was holidaying with her husband. The former Women's Champion thought she saw a shark and texted her husband to check it out. She later realized that it was vegetation under the sea and that it was a false alarm.

McCool took to her Twitter account to share the incident, writing that she was enjoying a book on the beach when vegetation looked like a shark, so she texted her husband The Undertaker.

The Undertaker once broke character for Michelle McCool

The Deadman is renowned for always being in character wherever he is. He has been very careful about social media and how he is perceived without giving too many details about his private life.

In one instance, at WrestleMania 33, many believed that The Phenom was done with wrestling. The PLE marked the second WrestleMania defeat he faced. He was beaten by Roman Reigns in the main event before he left the ring, hinting at a possible retirement.

A fan captured the moment on social media, showing The Undertaker kissing Michelle McCool before he walks up the ramp at WrestleMania.

Before he made his way back to the ramp, The Undertaker broke character and kissed his wife, Michelle McCool, who was ringside. The moment shocked every WWE fan since the Hall of Famer is known to be in kayfabe at all times.

