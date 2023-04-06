[Watch] "This is bullsh**" - Kid hilariously reacts after Cody Rhodes loses to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

At WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns despite trying his best to secure the win. While the man himself was devastated by the loss, his younger fans also took it hard.

Cody Rhodes' return from a pectoral injury at this year's Royal Rumble, his subsequent win, and his challenge to Roman Reigns, all seemed to be leading to an enormous win at WrestleMania 39. He was marked as the man expected to defeat Reigns and become the new champion after the Tribal Chief's run of more than 900 days.

Unfortunately, that didn't happen. Rhodes lost at WrestleMania. He seemed to be readying himself to take Reigns on again the night after the show but got betrayed by his apparent tag team partner Brock Lesnar. The Beast inexplicably decimated Rhodes, leaving the star lying in the center of the ring.

Be that as it may, Cody's loss at WrestleMania hit a lot of younger fans quite badly. One such unfortunate young fan's reaction was filmed by his parents. The situation worsened when they released confetti the moment Reigns won, startling the kid.

He left the room shouting, "This is bullsh**," while his younger sister danced in the confetti.

You can watch the video here:

Cody Rhodes' rematch with Roman Reigns might be put on hold for now

While fans expected Cody Rhodes to immediately get back into the title picture on WWE RAW, that might need to be put on hold for now.

After he was challenged to a tag team match on the night and was joined by Brock Lesnar, it seemed Rhodes would have Reigns on the run. Instead, Lesnar betrayed him before demolishing him.

Now, Rhodes will likely be looking for answers from Lesnar, which might be his next feud.

