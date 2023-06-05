[WATCH] This Indian makeup artist transformed herself into Roman Reigns

An Indian makeup artist named Dikshita Jindal transformed herself into Roman Reigns to celebrate his 1000-plus day reign with the Universal title.

Mere days ago, The Tribal Chief crossed a whopping 1000 days as the Universal Champion. He became Universal Champion way back in 2020 when he defeated The Fiend and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat match at WWE Payback.

Reigns celebrated the occasion on the latest edition of SmackDown. The celebration saw Triple H handing Reigns a brand new Undisputed WWE Universal title. Fans across the globe celebrated Reigns' massive achievement, including Dikshita Jindal from India. WWE India shared a video on Instagram in which Jindal can be seen transforming herself into Roman Reigns. Check out the video below:

Roman Reigns stood tall at the end of SmackDown last week

Reigns celebrated his 1000-day reign by punishing Jimmy Uso for his actions at WWE Night of Champions. At the Saudi Arabia event, Jimmy turned on Reigns and attacked him during the final moments of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles match. This betrayal aided Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in defeating Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

On SmackDown, tensions soared among The Bloodline members. In the end, Reigns and Jimmy embraced, and it seemed as if all was well again with The Bloodline. To the utter surprise of The Usos and the WWE Universe, Solo Sikoa turned on his brothers and hit a Samoan Spike on Jimmy.

Sikoa left the ring with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, leaving an irate Jey Uso with his fallen brother in the middle of the ring. The Usos won't be forgetting Sikoa's betrayal anytime soon, and the upcoming editions of WWE SmackDown are bound to be must-watch shows.

