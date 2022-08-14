Watch: Throwback video of Vince McMahon predicting who will run WWE after him has gone viral

A clip from an old Vince McMahon interview has resurfaced online due to the former WWE CEO's seemingly accurate predictions about his company's long-term future. McMahon appeared on Off the Record with Michael Landsberg in 2004 and was asked about his potential successors back then.

The well-known workaholic explained that it would take multiple individuals to fill the void he leaves in WWE. Vince McMahon was the undisputed leader of the company until his recent retirement, as every significant decision went through the former boss since he began transforming wrestling in the 1980s.

WWE was already a massive organization during the early 2000s, and Vince McMahon realized that the promotion would require more than one person at the top to function smoothly.

Here's an excerpt from the fascinating interview, which has become a topic of discussion amongst fans online.

"Well, it would be a number of individuals that run the company. But for instance, I do a lot of jobs and wear a lot of hats. I recognize that after I'm gone, no one individual is going to wear as many hats as I wear. And the company has grown to an extent where it would be impossible for any individual to do that without failing," noted McMahon.

Interestingly, McMahon said that WWE would need at least two people to replace him:

"So, whereas, in terms of the creative staff and things of that nature and my contributions there, that would be one individual doing that. In terms of the corporate standpoint, there would be another individual doing that. There are at least two people that would do my job," added McMahon.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were seemingly destined to take over from Vince McMahon in WWE

Vince McMahon was undoubtedly right about his replacements, as it took not just two but three top executives to occupy all of the veteran's vacant WWE roles.

While co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will manage the business side of things, Triple H will oversee the promotion's creative direction. Fans are palpably optimistic about the expected changes under WWE's new management.

As seen in the video above, the veteran promoter was already hopeful of seeing his daughter and son-in-law carry forward his unmatched legacy. McMahon praised Triple H's success as a talent and felt he was pretty well-versed with the technicalities of television production.

Stephanie McMahon grew up learning the ropes from her father, and Vince McMahon has always been impressed by her ability to grasp the art of storytelling. Fans will have to see how the sports entertainment juggernaut potentially evolves under the new management.

McMahon might be gone from WWE forever, but the company seems to be in the right hands moving forward. Do you agree? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

