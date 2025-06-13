WATCH: Tiffany Stratton's disastrous fail

Tiffany Stratton may be the WWE Women's Champion, but she has failed rather spectacularly elsewhere. The star faced a rather humiliating incident earlier.

Stratton was present at the recent New York Mets game this Thursday, June 12. She had the honor of starting the game by throwing out the first pitch. First pitches are notorious for being hilarious, whenever celebrities are brought in, with many examples of disastrous throws in the past.

Unfortunately for Tiffany Stratton, she could not avoid this legacy and continued it with her first pitch. It was one of the most disappointing throws to start the game. She threw it not only way above the batter's box but also over the backstop, flying high over the catcher's head. There was no chance of anyone catching it.

To top it off, she was wearing the special Mets WWE Championship while she threw it, representing WWE. It's safe to say that fans found the throw hilarious, and it has now gone viral on social media.

Check out the clip below:

Tiffany Stratton is on the run of her life, but faces a threat from Naomi

Tiffany Stratton is in the middle of the best run of her career so far on SmackDown. She has retained her WWE Women's Championship despite the best efforts of Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax to make life difficult for her. However, her work is not done, as she will now face the constant threat of a Money in the Bank cash-in from the new briefcase holder, Naomi.

Stratton herself is no stranger to the briefcase, having held it for most of last year before cashing it in and becoming the Women's Champion. She will be looking to avoid falling victim to the same fate and will keep one eye on Naomi.

