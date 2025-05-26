[WATCH] TNA President is left stunned after WWE's Trick Williams becomes the TNA World Heavyweight Champion

The TNA President Carlos Silva was left stunned and in disbelief after a WWE Superstar won the promotion's world title. It was in the aftermath of an incredible main event at WWE Battleground.
The headliner for WWE Battleground saw TNA's World Heavyweight Champion at the time Joe Hendry defend the title against NXT's Trick Williams. It was the first time that a title from the promotion was being defended on WWE television.
After Trick Williams shockingly dethroned Joe Hendry through nefarious means, the TNA President Carlos Silva was shown at ringside in complete disbelief. He looked like he was stunned.
Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE
Of course, it should be noted that the finish could not have happened without Carlos Silva personally signing off on the finish. But with that said, it presents a very interesting prospect. Trick Williams will have to go to the other side to regularly defend the title.
Of course, it could also lead to a program where Joe Hendry reclaims the World Title from Trick Williams in a revenge match.
Either way, Trick Williams joins Christian Cage and Kenny Omega as being outsiders to win the company' World Championship. It's going to be interesting to see where this all leads to.