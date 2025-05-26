[WATCH] TNA President is left stunned after WWE's Trick Williams becomes the TNA World Heavyweight Champion

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 26, 2025 03:00 GMT
From NXT Battleground (Pic Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
From NXT Battleground (Pic Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

The TNA President Carlos Silva was left stunned and in disbelief after a WWE Superstar won the promotion's world title. It was in the aftermath of an incredible main event at WWE Battleground.

The headliner for WWE Battleground saw TNA's World Heavyweight Champion at the time Joe Hendry defend the title against NXT's Trick Williams. It was the first time that a title from the promotion was being defended on WWE television.

After Trick Williams shockingly dethroned Joe Hendry through nefarious means, the TNA President Carlos Silva was shown at ringside in complete disbelief. He looked like he was stunned.

Of course, it should be noted that the finish could not have happened without Carlos Silva personally signing off on the finish. But with that said, it presents a very interesting prospect. Trick Williams will have to go to the other side to regularly defend the title.

Of course, it could also lead to a program where Joe Hendry reclaims the World Title from Trick Williams in a revenge match.

Either way, Trick Williams joins Christian Cage and Kenny Omega as being outsiders to win the company' World Championship. It's going to be interesting to see where this all leads to.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Edited by Rohit Nath
