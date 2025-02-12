  • home icon
[WATCH] Top WWE champion reveals surprising impersonation of Naomi

By Marc Middleton
Modified Feb 12, 2025 04:04 GMT
WWE Superstar Naomi smiles for the crowd
WWE Superstar Naomi smiles for the crowd (Photo Credit: wwe.com)

The WWE Universe has been fond of Naomi ever since she first arrived more than 15 years ago. Being such a fan-favorite star, unfortunately, means constant run-ins with WWE's most villainous heels, and a certain current champion has just dressed as The Glow and publicly mocked her with her impersonation.

Chelsea Green is riding high on momentum as she hopes to enter WrestleMania 41 still as Women's United States Champion. Despite a recent in-ring mishap, Green and Piper Niven are running wild on SmackDown, often battling the Women's Tag Team Champions, Naomi and Bianca Belair.

Green took to X today to release the latest episode of her Chelsea's Confessionals series. Following recent tension on the blue brand, the former Lucha Underground star included a disrespectful impersonation of Naomi in one Confessionals segment ahead of their Elimination Chamber qualifier match on SmackDown.

"'Oh, look at me! I'm Nasty Naomi... I glow in the dark, I'm 83-years-old, and I still wear little baby rave clothes!' Ew... grow up, Naomi! I will snatch yo' wig, and bring you to the flo'!" Chelsea Green said. [From 1:33 to 1:50]

Officials have booked Naomi vs. Green just once on TV. SmackDown on June 14, 2024, saw Naomi get the win in just over 9 minutes. The former TNA star then defeated Green at two non-televised live events.

Chelsea Green looking to make WWE Elimination Chamber debut

Chelsea will look to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match on Friday when WWE SmackDown airs live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Below is the updated lineup:

  • The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza
  • Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Naomi vs. Chelsea Green
  • Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Damian Priest
  • Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax
Green will be entering the Elimination Chamber for the first time if she wins on Friday. Naomi has worked the Chamber match in the past in 2019 and 2024.

Edited by Harish Raj S
