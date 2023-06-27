Watch: Top WWE heel breaks character on Monday Night RAW ahead of Money in the Bank

The final episode of WWE RAW ahead of the Money in the Bank PLE saw all of the women involved in the contract ladder match engage in a brawl following their summit.

Last night, during the segment, Iyo Sky springboarded out of the ring and landed on top of the field of women who are set to compete. It would have been wise for all of them to have moved out of the way, which could have then caused an injury and put Iyo out of contention.

Instead, fellow heel Zoey Stark was seen ensuring that Sky landed away from the barricade and was able to walk away unhurt from the dangerous wrestling move. This was definitely a character-breaking move since both stars are heels, especially considering that it will be every woman for herself in the upcoming match-up.

That being said, Stark has only been on the main roster for a few weeks but has now proved how much of a professional she is.

Zoey Stark has been learning from Trish Stratus since her move to WWE's main roster

Trish Stratus has taken Zoey Stark under her wing since she helped the Hall of Famer at Night of Champions by interfering and costing Becky Lynch her match.

Zoey and Trish will both be part of the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match this weekend in London and might have to go up against each other at some point in the match.

Damage CTRL will also be in the exact situation since Bayley and Iyo Sky are both in the match. Will some alliances be broken at Money in the Bank?

Could Zoey Stark's alliance with Trish Stratus come to an end at Money in the Bank? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

