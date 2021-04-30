Watch: Trailer, exclusive clip for "Macho Man" Randy Savage Biography that debuts this Sunday 

The A&E Network's string of pro wrestling documentaries continues this Sunday evening when the Biography series debuts their look at the life of "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

So far, A&E has aired two documentaries in their series focusing on WWE legends. The first episode aired two weeks ago on the life of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. This past Sunday night's show looked at "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. Both episodes were widely praised among fans and wrestling media members alike.

Check out the extended preview for this Sunday's episode on Randy Savage. The episode will feature interviews with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan, Ricky Steamboat, Jimmy Hart, Jerry Lawler, Lanny Poffo, Shane Helms, Savage's former valet and girlfriend Gorgeous George (Stephanie Bellars), and Peter Rosenberg. Other names will be involved, as well.

Additionally, an exclusive first look from the Randy Savage episode was also provided by A&E to ComicBook.com earlier today. The clip features an interview with Michael Braun, the man who designed Savage's ring gear.

A&E provided the following description of this week's Randy Savage episode:

"Produced by Billy Corben and Alfred Spellman (“Cocaine Cowboys,” “Screwball,” ESPN 30 for 30 “The U”), this film will tell the larger-than-life story of one of the most colorful and charismatic Superstars to ever step foot inside the ring. With two WWE Championships, four WCW® World Championships and a 14-month reign as Intercontinental Champion, Savage became known for his famous catch phrases, larger-than-life personality and the enormous, flashy robes he wore into the ring."

Advertisement

When does the Randy Savage A&E Biography air?

You can catch A&E's Biography on "Macho Man" Randy Savage when it debuts this Sunday night at 8:00 pm Eastern. The broadcast will be followed by the third episode of WWE's Most Wanted Treasures, an enteraining look at the search for some of pro wrestling's most sought after artifacts. This Sunday's episode will feature Jerry "The King" Lawler.

What's your favorite memory of Randy Savage? Let us know in the comments section below, and you can give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE and AEW.