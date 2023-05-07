[Watch] Triple H and Bad Bunny share heartfelt moment following stunning performance at WWE Backlash

Popular rapper Bad Bunny had a stellar match at Backlash 2023 and received a lot of appreciation from fans and veterans, including WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H.

The Backlash Premium Live Event in San Juan, Puerto Rico, was built around Bunny being the host of the event. He was also featured in a singles match against The Judgment Day member Damian Priest in one of the main events of the night.

After the match, The Grammy Award winner was greeted with a positive reception backstage. WWE shared a video snippet on its Instagram handle depicting Triple H and Bad Bunny hugging it out after the stellar encounter.

The Game could be seen sharing some warm words for the three-time Grammy winner and showing his appreciation for the performance.

Bad Bunny has been a top attraction for WWE over the last couple of years. He won the 24/7 Championship back in 2021 and even competed at WrestleMania 37.

His last match was when he entered the 2022 Royal Rumble match. The 29-year-old has often been praised for his in-ring work, and Backlash was no different.

Bad Bunny defeated Damian Priest at WWE Backlash

The odds were stacked against Bad Bunny as he walked into a San Juan Street Fight against the physically imposing Damian Priest.

The match went on for a little longer than planned, but it had fans hooked from the opening bell. The bout also featured some appearances from the likes of Carlito and Savio Vega.

Damian Priest injured his leg in the middle of the match, and Bunny capitalized on that. He attacked his opponent's foot, immobilizing him for the latter half of the encounter.

In the final moments of the match, the Puerto Rican rapper planted Priest with his signature Bunny Destroyer and picked up the win, sending the hometown fans into a frenzy.

