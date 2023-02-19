Triple H couldn't hold back his emotions while talking about WWE legend Pat Patterson during the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference.

After WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 went off the air, a post-show conference was held. The conference saw The Game sharing his thoughts on the event and praising WWE Superstars for their performances.

At one point during the press conference, Triple H remembered the late, great Pat Patterson and said that Pat would have enjoyed the match.

Here's what he said:

"It was really about Pat Patterson. I could feel him up there. I could feel him up there in this moment in Montreal. With tears in his eyes, sitting there. It was something special that he would have enjoyed." [20:03-20:28]

Triple H has always been a big fan of Pat Patterson

Pat Patterson has left a legacy in the wrestling business that will remain unmatched until the end of time. He is regarded by many as one of the most influential beings in all of pro wrestling.

Patterson passed away on December 2, 2020, at the age of 79. Shortly after, The Game spoke with Ryan Satin of Fox Sports and heaped massive praise on the late legend.

He stated that Patterson is the most influential person in the pro wrestling business after Vince McMahon:

"Most influential people? Probably Vince is top of the list. I don't know how you could have anybody be higher than that. But Pat would be -- man he's in there as a tight second to me. There isn't a day that goes by for me at the Performance Center -- whether I'm talking to talent or I'm producing television or we're writing something or I'm doing anything that has to do with WWE -- where there isn't some piece of Pat that's attached to it," he said. [H/T The Sportster]

Pat Patterson would certainly have been proud of the work that Triple H has done over the past few months as the WWE head of creative.

What did you think of tonight's Elimination Chamber event? Share it in the comment section below.

