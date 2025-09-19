WATCH: Triple H loses it after Goldberg is named the greatest WWE Superstar of all time above The Rock, Ric Flair, and Hulk Hogan

Triple H is the current CCO of WWE, and he had a lot to say when Goldberg was named the greatest wrestler of all time by a sports personality. He was placed above names like The Rock, Ric Flair, and Hulk Hogan, among others.Stephen A. Smith has become more involved with the wrestling world since the partnership of WWE with ESPN. Ahead of Wrestlepalooza, Triple H was at ESPN's First Take, where he spoke about Smith's ranking of the five greatest wrestlers of all time.Smith ranked the Road Warriors at No. 5, The Rock at No. 4, Hulk Hogan at No. 3, Ric Flair at No. 2, and then in a twist, Goldberg at No. 1. This was called out by Triple H, who said that Smith was doing this for the shock value, and went on a tirade to explain how the sports personality wanted to anger people:&quot;So let me break this down for you. What he does for a profession is p**s people off right? So what he did is he bait-switched it. He set up a list that is arguably accurate. Road Warriors, The Rock, Hogan, Flair... He left out a few because it's just the top five. But then, what he does is, he Stephen, as it and goes, Goldberg at No. 1. Because he knows that is the name that is going to p**s off maximum amount of people, that of all time, putting Goldberg at No. 1. And I'm not going to say he's not great, I love Bill, I think he's a great performer, had great moments in this business, but putting him at 1, come on!&quot;You can watch the Chief Content Officer's reaction in the video below:Triple H helped Goldberg end his career earlier this yearTriple H, as the booker of WWE, was the one in charge of helping bring an end to Goldberg's career. He gave him the long-awaited retirement match he wanted, and it was against World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther.Goldberg lost, but unfortunately, owing to time running out, his retirement celebration was then cut short, something that the legendary star was not too happy about. The show went off the air before he was done addressing the live audience.