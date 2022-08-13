Watch: Two male WWE Superstars attempt to kiss new signing Valerie Loureda

At the WrestleMania 39 launch party, Los Lotharios members Angel Garza and Humberto attempted the Kiss Cam prank on Valerie Loureda.

Numerous superstars were present at the WrestleMania 39 launch party, including Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, The Miz, and many more. Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg also joined in and was presented with a golden WWE Championship after he gifted The EST and The Man with their respective Death Row chains.

WrestleMania 39 will be hosted next year, on the 1st and 2nd of April at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles. During the event's launch party, Garza and Humberto participated in a Kiss Cam prank along with Loureda.

Hilariously enough, the two men ended up kissing comedian, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, who was also present at the event.

Check out Los Lotharios kissing Iglesias here:

Valerie Loureda recently signed with WWE

Valerie Loureda, a former Mixed Martial Arts fighter, recently signed with WWE after enjoying her tenure under Bellator MMA.

Following her introduction to the world of pro wrestling, the new head of creative Triple H sent out a heartfelt message.

The Game took to Twitter to welcome Loureda. He also praised her for her hard work, writing:

"An incredibly driven young woman working hard in sport and business to make a name for herself and her family. Cannot wait to have Valerie start training at the @WWEPC and make her impact in @WWENXT! Welcome to @WWE!"

Check out Triple H's tweet below:

Loureda was also in attendance at the WrestleMania 38 Premium Live Event in Dallas, Texas. Following the show, her interest in WWE developed.

The former Bellator fighter also participated in a tryout under the guidance of The Game and she recently joined the WWE Performance Center for her training sessions in a bid to try and become a WWE Superstar.

