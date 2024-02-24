[WATCH] UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa appears at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth, does a shoey with Grayson Waller

UFC fighter Tai Tuivasa was in attendance for the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event.

Tuivasa is currently competing in the UFC heavyweight division. As of February 2024, he is ranked as the #9 heavyweight in the division. "Bam Bam" will face Marcin Tybura at the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura show.

Tuivasa isn't the only UFC fighter to appear recently in WWE. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, UFC fighter Michael Chandler called out Conor McGregor for a fight.

During the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, Grayson Waller hosted the Grayson Waller Effect featuring Austin Theory and guests Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

On his way to the ring, Waller did a shoey with Tuivasa, who was in the front row.

On the Grayson Waller Effect, Waller and Theory questioned Rhodes and Rollins regarding their feud with The Bloodline. This led to Rollins confirming that he would soon be medically cleared to compete.

Meanwhile, Rhodes challenged The Rock to a match, which led to The Visionary stating that he won't be fighting alone. This could potentially lead to a tag team match at WrestleMania 40, with Rhodes and Rollins teaming up to face The Rock and Reigns on Night One.

