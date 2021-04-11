WATCH: Unaired footage of Sasha Banks after loss to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37

Alex McCarthy posted fan footage of Sasha Banks at ringside after losing her SmackDown Women's Championship to Bianca Belair in the main event of WrestleMania 37.

The spotlight was on Bianca following the big win while Sasha looked at her with pride and joy from ringside.

The footage has now been posted on Twitter and shows an emotional Sasha Banks looking at Bianca Belair, who was celebrating in the ring.

"Look at Sasha Banks struggling to hide her joy while selling at ringside as Bianca Belair celebrated her victory in the ring. The smile says it all. Amazing."

Amazing. ❤️pic.twitter.com/y8zMmH4LJc — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 11, 2021

Sasha Banks is now 0-6 at WrestleMania

Many fans knew that Sasha Banks was going to come out of WrestleMania 37 with another loss in her bag. Following her loss to Bianca Belair in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania, The Legit Boss' record at The Grandest Stage of Them All reads 0-6.

Sasha Banks made her first WrestleMania in-ring appearance in 2016 when she competed against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship. Flair was the victor on that night and that was the beginning of Banks' WrestleMania losing streak.

Banks lost a multi-woman match for the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 33. She was relegated to the pre-show at WrestleMania 34 and failed to win the 20-woman Women's Battle Royal. Banks and Bayley lost the Women's tag team titles at WrestleMania 35, and Banks lost another multi-woman match last year.

Sasha Banks certainly didn't mind adding another loss to her WrestleMania streak tonight as it was all about creating history by headlining Night One of WrestleMania 37. Banks still has a long way to go, and hopefully, her losing streak will come to an end next year.