Watch: Unlikely name slaps AJ Styles repeatedly during title match at WWE Clash at the Castle

By Joel Varughese
Modified Jun 15, 2024 19:20 GMT
Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles contested under &quot;I Quit&quot; rules [Photo credit: WWE]
Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles contested under "I Quit" rules [Photo credit: wwe.com]

Cody Rhodes defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles in Glasgow, Scotland. The bout was hard-hitting and lengthy, with plenty of offense from The Phenomenal One. He busted Rhodes open, and at one point, confronted the latter's mother, Michelle Rubio.

She was at ringside for the title contest which was contested under "I Quit" rules, meaning anything goes until one of the wrestlers says those two words. After Styles handcuffed Rhodes and beat him down senseless using a steel chair and a kendo stick, he rolled out of the ring to once again confront Mother Rhodes.

She took out her anger on the former WWE Champion by slapping him repeatedly. This enraged AJ, who picked up the steel chair, presumably to attack her with it, however, he ultimately chose against doing so.

Check out the clip posted by WWE on Instagram below:

The climax of the bout saw Cody Rhodes turn the tables and use the handcuffs on The Phenomenal One, locking him to the ropes. The American Nightmare hit Styles with multiple chair shots before bringing in the steel steps. This made the challenger think twice as he retreated towards the corner of the ring. Before Rhodes could hit him with it, AJ Styles quit.

The American Nightmare was not sure what to do in the immediate aftermath of the match, but upon his mother's approval, knocked out Styles with the steel steps anyway post-match.

Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
