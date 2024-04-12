[WATCH] Unseen footage of Bloodline member's reaction during Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

In the aftermath of WrestleMania 40, WWE shared an unseen video of Paul Heyman's reaction during the Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes match.

The main event of Night Two saw The Tribal Chief's historic title reign of 1,316 days finally end at the hands of The American Nightmare. Rhodes finally avenged his loss from WrestleMania 39 and 'finished his story'. He also received assists from John Cena, The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso in the Bloodline Rules match.

On Instagram today, WWE shared footage of Heyman's reaction to Rhodes dropping Reigns on his back.

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 40, The Bloodline became stronger than ever with the addition of The Rock. The Final Boss played a huge role on The Road to WrestleMania, as he turned heel and set his sights on Rhodes.

In the special edition of RAW after WrestleMania, The Rock announced the end of his current WWE run. However, he did tease a future clash against Rhodes, whom he might challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship upon his return.

Cody Rhodes broke character to praise Roman Reigns ahead of their WrestleMania 40 clash

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes praised Roman Reigns and broke character to speak highly about The Tribal Chief.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, The American Nightmare claimed that his arch-rival would be looked at differently five-ten years down the road. Rhodes said he doesn't have to like his adversary to respect him and went on to praise Reigns' contribution to WWE.

"Forty years of WrestleMania being celebrated. But we cannot go without mentioning how good at capturing the imagination of the audience Roman Reigns has been. Incredible. He really will be looked at in a completely different sense, I think, five - ten years from now. What he has done is amazing. I don't have to like Roman Reigns. But I absolutely respect him," stated Cody Rhodes.

Reigns' WWE return date is yet to be revealed. However, amid his and The Rock's absence, the rest of The Bloodline could return to television on this week's SmackDown.

