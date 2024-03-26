WATCH: Unseen footage of Scott Hall - Most entertaining WWE Superstar ever?

Scott Hall was one of the biggest stars in wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer had some incredible moments in his legendary career, such as winning the Intercontinental Championship as Razor Ramon in 1993 in Titanland and forming the nWo with Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan in WCW. The impact of his contributions on the wrestling industry is undeniable.

In an interview with Bill Apter in 2017, Hall stated that he was at a better pace and was thankful that he wasn't where he used to be. The former Razor Ramon also revealed that he was the commissioner of WAW wrestling in England at that time, the same wrestling company run by AEW Superstar Saraya's family.

The wrestling legend had some kind words for Diamond Dallas Page, stating that he loved DDP and that the former WCW champion is a very positive person. Hall further talked about his son, Cody Hall, and said he was doing his own thing. He said that if he could choose to be a father or a coach, he would always choose to be a father.

Watch the full video down below to see what exactly Scott Hall said.

Scott Hall passed away on March 14, 2022, at the age of 63, after having three heart attacks two days earlier on March 12.