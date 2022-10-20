[WATCH] Unseen footage shows Bray Wyatt quickly leaving the arena after his emotional promo on WWE SmackDown

Bray Wyatt's rushed exit was captured on camera by several fans after his heartfelt promo on last week's WWE SmackDown.

On the October 14, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt closed out the show with an incredibly emotional promo. Wyatt thanked the fans for supporting him through thick and thin and was on the verge of tears. A masked figure on the titantron interrupted the segment and began talking in a cryptic tone before the show went off the air.

The abrupt ending to SmackDown was an exciting cliffhanger that many fans lauded, while others weren't happy with it. Some spectators managed to capture what happened after the show concluded.

At the 0:17 mark in the first clip, Wyatt can be seen exiting the ring as most fans look at the titantron.

In the next clip, Wyatt can be seen hurriedly exiting the arena through the crowd at the 10:20 mark.

Bray Wyatt poured his heart out in his SmackDown promo

When Wyatt's SmackDown appearance was announced, fans had no idea what the former Universal Champion had in store for them. No one had imagined in their wildest dreams that Wyatt would cut a tear-jerking promo in front of the live crowd. Here's an excerpt from Wyatt's monologue:

"This is me. Genuine me for the first time. I lost my career, I lost two people who were very, very close to me, and I lost my way. I got to a point where I thought that everything I'd ever done here was all meaningless, that nothing I ever did has mattered to anyone. And I was wrong." [H/T The Sportster]

During his previous stint, Bray Wyatt was one of the most intriguing entities on the WWE roster. Despite winning the top title on three different occasions, he seemingly wasn't utilized to his fullest potential. Fans were taken aback by Wyatt's WWE release last year, but little did they know that a return wasn't too far away.

It remains to be seen what The Eater of Worlds will do next and who will be his first rival on SmackDown.

What was your initial reaction to Bray Wyatt's emotional SmackDown promo? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes