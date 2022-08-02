[WATCH] Unseen footage shows Brock Lesnar's original reaction after destroying the ring at WWE SummerSlam 2022

WWE recently shared an unseen angle of Brock Lesnar destroying the ring at SummerSlam 2022.

In the show's main, The Beast challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in an unforgettable Last Man Standing match.

One of the jaw-dropping spots in this physical bout saw Lesnar weaponize a tractor. He had brought the vehicle as part of his entrance and parked it at ringside. A GoPro was attached to it, which captured Brock Lesnar's insane spot and his subsequent reaction from a unique angle.

At one point, The Beast used the tractor to scoop up Reigns and throw him in the ring. However, the match went event crazier when Lesnar used the tractor to destroy the ring.

He first pushed the ring while Roman Reigns was still lying inside, and then uprooted one corner of the squared circle. The Tribal Chief helplessly rolled while the arena burst into a deafening pop.

While other cameras mostly focused on Reigns and property damage, the GoPro angle showed Lesnar's reaction, who burst into laughter after seeing Roman Reigns roll on his back and looked proud of his actions.

Brock Lesnar had not rehearsed the spot before WWE SummerSlam

As per the latest reports, the spots mentioned above did not go as planned. Those backstage did not expect the ring to move the way it did. The actual shift was far "rougher and harder" than anyone anticipated.

Interestingly, it was rehearsed only once before the show, that too without Brock Lesnar. Instead, someone from the production team took his spot during backstage preparations.

Still, Lesnar pulled off the angle without a hitch. The unexpectedly rough movement of the ring was also probably why he laughed so hard.

