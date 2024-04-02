[WATCH] Unseen footage shows what Cody Rhodes did after The Bloodline went backstage when RAW went off-air

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins were left screaming in pain as tonight's episode of RAW came to a close, but what happened after the show went off the air?

The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and The Rock viciously beat the two babyfaces during the final moments of WWE RAW.

The four men are set to compete in a massive tag team match on Night 1 of WrestleMania XL. After the show went off the air, Cody Rhodes somehow managed to get up. He then signaled to the capacity crowd that he would win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare has had quite a rough couple of weeks. On last week's episode of RAW, The Rock gave him the worst beating of his life outside the arena and left him in a pool of his own blood.

Many fans were expecting to see The American Nightmare exact revenge on The Rock on tonight's episode of RAW, but that didn't happen. Instead, Roman Reigns joined him this time around and the duo beat the tar out of Rhodes and Rollins.

Was this a Bloodline teaser of what's in store for the babyface duo at The Show of Shows? Only time will tell.

